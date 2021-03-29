Can Tho promotes investment attraction from Japan
Deputy Chairman of the People’s Committee of Can Tho Nguyen Van Hong (R) receives JICA Chief Representative Shimizu Akira (Photo:VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Deputy Chairman of the People’s Committee of Can Tho Nguyen Van Hong on March 29 discussed with Chief Representative of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) Shimizu Akira measures to boost cooperation and investment from Japanese businesses to the city in particular and the Mekong Delta in general.
Hong proposed JICA support Can Tho in important areas that the Mekong Delta city needs.
The city hopes JICA to conduct the component of purchasing medical equipment for the Can Tho heart hospital with 200 patient beds.
On investment promotion, the city calls for non-governmental aid projects in the fields of environmental protection and health care.
Chief Representative of JICA in Vietnam Shimizu Akira said JICA wishes to further promote existing cooperation and diversify fields of collaboration with the city, especially in the context that numerous Japanese firms want to invest in Vietnam.
He said JICA is discussing with management agencies as well as its officials in charge of health on the project providing equipment for the Can Tho heart hospital.
Can Tho is strong in certain areas such as high-tech agricultural production and aquaculture, he said, adding JICA will provide possible support in fields it is in charge.
In the coming time, JICA will pilot a small-scale project on waste classification at source, and it wishes to receive support and cooperation from the municipal Department of Natural Resources and Environment to carry out the project. The project’s survey will be conducted in two weeks from April 12./.