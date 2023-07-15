Society Vietnam narrows development gap in remote, mountainous areas One of the social equity achievements that Vietnam has made during the first half of the 13th National Party Congress’s tenure is the progress in poverty reduction and narrowing the development gap in remote and mountainous areas where ethnic minority groups predominantly reside.

Society Plan issued to carry out 2021-2030 Mekong Delta planning Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha has signed a decision to issue an implementation plan serving the Mekong Delta region planning for 2021 – 2030, with a vision towards 2050.

Society Nam Dinh’s first seasonal workers come to RoK’s Jeju island The first seasonal workers from the northern province of Nam Dinh arrived at the Republic of Korea (RoK)’s Jeju island on July 13 under a cooperation agreement between the two local authorities.