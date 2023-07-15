Can Tho proposes WB’s assistance in building 16 new rural residential areas
Chairman of the Can Tho People's Committee Tran Viet Truong has proposed the World Bank (WB) support the Mekong Delta city to build 16 rural residential areas serving the resettlement for households affected by the development of projects in the locality.
He made the proposal at a working session with a WB high-level delegation on July 14, which aimed to review the progress of constructions under the Can Tho Urban Development and Resilience Project and enhance the city’s capacity to utilise related WB loans. The 16 areas are set to span 1,150 ha in total, with their construction costing approximately 12 trillion VND (507.56 million USD).
Regarding the progress, the municipal authorities affirmed their determination to mobilise all available resources to achieve its objectives. So far, 61.3% of the workload has been completed.
Anna Wellenstein, Director for Sustainable Development in East Asia and the Pacific at the WB, stated that the bank has been involved in various activities across cities in Vietnam and the world, with an aim to invest and provide technical support to generate employment opportunities, promote local development, and ensure sustainable livelihoods for people affected by climate change.
WB Country Director for Vietnam Carolyn Turk said new projects will be launched in the coming months.
The Can Tho Urban Development and Resilience Project costs over 9.1 trillion VND and is scheduled for completion in June 2024, aiming to protect the city’s centre (Ninh Kieu and Binh Thuy districts) from the risk of flooding while improving connectivity with newly developed urban areas and key traffic infrastructure./.
