Business Two more Vietnamese dairy firms licensed to export to China The Chinese General Administration of Customs (GAC) on June 22 granted transaction codes to two Vietnamese companies to export dairy products to China, reported the Ministry of Industry and Trade’s Department of Asia-Africa Markets.

Business Ministry plans to support enterprises with related party transactions The interest expense deduction limit may be raised from the current 20 percent to 30 percent to support businesses, according to a draft decree on tax management for enterprises with related party transactions the Ministry of Finance recently made public for comments.

Business AEON executive officer hopes for more Vietnam’s thieu lychee exports Executive Officer Soichi Okazaki of Japan’s AEON shopping mall developer and operator has said the company wants to import fresh “thieu” lychee and other tropical fruits from Vietnam.

Business Businesses satisfied with national single window mechanism A seminar was held in Hanoi on June 22 to announce the result of a survey on corporate satisfaction about processing time of administrative procedures via the national one-stop shop mechanism.