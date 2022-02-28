Can Tho targets unemployment rate at no more than 3 percent by 2030
The Party Committee of Can Tho city has issued a programme on vocational education and job provision for 2021 - 2030, aiming to reduce the unemployment rate to not higher than 4 percent by 2025 and 3 percent by 2030.
Students of the Can Tho Vocational College at the school's research and innovation club. (Photo: baocantho.com.vn)

Can Tho (VNA) – The Party Committee of Can Tho city has issued a programme on vocational education and job provision for 2021 - 2030, aiming to reduce the unemployment rate to not higher than 4 percent by 2025 and 3 percent by 2030.
The overall goal of Programme No. 25 is to reform and improve the quality of vocational education and job provision while meeting the labour market’s demand and socio-economic development requirements in a timely manner.
In particular, the Mekong Delta city looks to raise the rate of trained workers to 80 - 85 percent, workers gaining jobs after vocational training to at least 80 percent, and give jobs to 252,500 people by 2025. The respective figures are hoped to increase to 85 - 90 percent, 85 percent, and 277,000 by 2030.
To that end, the municipal Party Committee requested increased communications to raise public awareness of vocational education and job provision, stronger engagement of the private sector in the work, and overhauling of relevant mechanisms and policies.
A young man seeks job information at the Can Tho employment service centre. (Photo: VNA)It ordered the network of local training establishments be restructured, the quality of career coaching, vocational education, and employment consulting services be improved, vocational education be aligned with the labour market, employment service providers be connected with vocational training establishments, and the labour market’s development be facilitated.
In 2021, Can Tho failed to achieve many socio-economic targets, including those on vocational training and job provision, due to severe impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. It provided training for 40,118 people and jobs for 43,498, equivalent to 80.24 percent and 86.48 percent of the year’s targets, according to the Party Committee.
The city plans to raise this year's rate of trained workers to 80 percent, compared to 75.8 percent in 2021./.