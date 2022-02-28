Society Ex-officials of Khanh Hoa prosecuted for land-related wrongdoings Seven former officials of Khanh Hoa province have been prosecuted for violating land management regulations under Clause 3 of Article 229 in the 2015 Penal Code.

Society Tra Vinh earmarks 64.2 million USD to improve ethnic minority people’s life The Mekong Delta province of Tra Vinh will spend 1.4 trillion VND (64.2 million USD) on projects which aim at improving ethnic minority people’s living conditions over the next three years.

Society Quang Ninh accelerates comprehensive digital transformation The northern province of Quang Ninh is set to ramp up digital transformation in all fields this year, firstly in health care, education, industry, tourism, transport, and logistics.

Society Reliefs delivered to children orphaned by COVID-19 in HCM City Some 170 relief packages, worth 270 million VND (11,830 USD) in total, were given to children orphaned by COVID-19 in Ho Chi Minh City in the programme “Sharing love and hope” held by the municipal People’s Council chapter in Thu Duc city.