Canadian Foreign Minister visits Thai Nguyen University
Visiting Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs Mélanie Joly had a working session at Thai Nguyen University (TNU) in the northern province of the same name on April 14.
Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs Mélanie Joly speaks at the university during her visit (Photo: tnu.edu.vn)
At the meeting, she affirmed women’s empowerment as a top priority in Canada and noted that the country wants to help build a safe environment for women and girls in Vietnam.
To this end, the Canadian Embassy in Vietnam has sponsored TNU’s implementation of two projects on preventing gender violence in the university environment in Vietnam; and on applying digital technologies to boost online business effectiveness for disabled women in the Red River Delta.
The first project, running at TNU from September 2020 to February 2021, aimed to raise awareness of gender violence among students.
The second one, operated from September 2021 to February 2022, featured a series of activities, including a training course for the use of learning tools and skills needed in online businesses, building a fanpage for the group, a virtual photo contest, and a conference.
Associate Professor Dr. Tran Thanh Van, TNU Deputy Director, said the university is committed to sparing no effort to creating a safe educational environment without discrimination, which is key to promoting inclusiveness and diversity.
While in Thai Nguyen, Joly met and listened to local students, lecturers and women with disabilities who have benefited from the two Canadian-funded projects.
She also toured the Tan Huong tea cooperative’s production facility, meeting with its female farmers to learn about the cooperative’s products and process./.