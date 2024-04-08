Canoeists to vie for Asian championship glory, Olympic spots
Vietnamese canoeists train ahead of the Asian Championship on April 18-21 in Japan. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNS/VNA) - Four Vietnamese athletes will compete at the 2024 Canoeing Sprint Asian Championships which is also an Olympic qualifying event in Japan next week.
The national team just ended their training camp in Thailand and will head to Tokyo in the next few days.
The April 18-21 offers 10 men's, women's and mixed disciplines in both kayaking and canoeing in different distances ranging from 200m to 1000m. Athletes with disabilities also compete in 12 events.
The top two from each category will earn a place at the Paris Games.
Vietnamese canoeists have never qualified for the Olympics in the past.
In their latest tournament at the 2023 world championships, Nguyen Thi Huong and teammate Nguyen Hong Thai took part in two individual and one pair events but none of them could advance to the top three./.