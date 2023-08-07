Chairman of Cao Bang province’s People’s Committee Hoang Xuan Anh (second from left) with representatives from sectors of Ontario province (Photo: VNA)

Ottawa (VNA) – The northern mountainous province of Cao Bang held a conference recently in Canada’ Ontario province to seek opportunities for investment and trade cooperation, particularly in tourism, between the province and Canadian businesses.

The event on August 5, held during a working trip of a Cao Bang delegate to Ontario, was also part of activities to mark the 50th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and Canada and five years after the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), to which both countries are signatories, came into effect.

Chairman of Cao Bang province’s People’s Committee Hoang Xuan Anh introduced the province’s potential and its successes in economic cooperative collaboration with domestic and foreign localities.

He highlighted that Cao Bang has high potential for tourism development with famous landscapes such as Non Nuoc Cao Bang Global Geopark, Nguom Ngao cave and the magnificent Ban Gioc waterfall, which is the biggest natural waterfall in Southeast Asia.

According to Trade Counselor Tran Thu Quynh at the Vietnamese Embassy in Canada, agriculture is an area with good potential for collaboration between Cao Bang and Ontaria. She added that Ontario attracts many electric vehicle battery manufacturers thanks to its essential mineral resources and Cao Bang can study the case to reposition its investment attraction strategy to leverage the province's potential mineral resources.

Hugo Cameron, Director of Investment Services at Ontario Ministry of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade expressed interests of the province’s government and enterprises in cooperative potential with Vietnam in line with the federal government’s Indo-Pacific Strategy.



Over the years, Vietnam and Canada have enjoyed a fruitful relationship. The Southeast Asian country has become Canada's largest trading partner in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN)./.