A corner of Vinh Tan thermal power plant (Photo: VNA)

– The capacity of coal-fired power plants in Vietnam will be reduced to 8,760 MW in 2025 and 6,340 in 2030 due to the sluggish implementation of several projects and the disagreement of some localities in coal-fired power plant development.In 2020, the production of coal-fueled electricity will make up about 33.2 percent of the total, gas-fueled thermal electricity 14.8 percent, hydropower 30.1 percent, and small hydropower and renewable energy 20.3 percent.By 2025, these figures will be respectively 37.1 percent, 13.7 percent, 18.2 percent, and 25.5 percent.The total output of solar and wind power in 2020 and 2025 will be 12 billion kWh and 36 billion kWh, respectively./.