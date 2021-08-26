Politics Strategy for building rule-of-law socialist State debated The steering committee for building projects under the scheme to develop a strategy for building and perfecting a rule-of-law socialist State till 2030 with orientations to 2045 convened its first meeting in Hanoi on August 26.

Videos Vice President’s visit signals beginning of next chapter in US-Vietnam ties The issues of the COVID-19 crisis, economy and trade, climate change response as well as the vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific were high on the agenda during the historic trip of US Vice President Kamala Harris to Hanoi.

Politics US Vice President: Vietnam trip signals next chapter of bilateral relationship US Vice President Kamala Harris said her trip to Vietnam “signals the beginning of the next chapter” in the relationship between the two countries, at a press conference on June 26 at the end of her three-day visit to the Southeast Asian nation.

Politics Vietnam, Cambodia, Laos bolster audit cooperation State Auditor General of Vietnam Tran Sy Thanh attended the 9th Tripartite Meeting between the Supreme Audit Institutions of Cambodia, Laos and Vietnam with the theme of auditing budget collecting via IT system held via videoconference on August 26.