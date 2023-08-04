Society Hanoi’s rural area gets facelift after 15 years of expansion Following a National Assembly resolution on expanding the administrative boundary of Hanoi from August 1, 2008, the capital city paid special attention to agriculture and rural development. The appearance of the local rural area is increasingly civilised and modern, in parallel with preserving traditional cultural values.

Society Chinese victims in traffic accident in Khanh Hoa return home All 18 victims who were injured in a recent serious traffic accident on Khanh Le Pass in the south-central province of Khanh Hoa have recovered and been discharged from the hospital.

Society Thai Binh province presents school to Lao locality Vietnam’s northern province of Thai Binh has handed over a high school to the Lao northern province of Xayaboury, Lao media reported on August 3.

Society Transport ministry approves 36 rest stations along North-South Expressway The eastern wing of the North-South Expressway will have 36 rest stations as approved by Ministry of Transport on August 2.