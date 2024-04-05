A preliminary report from the General Statistics Office (GSO) shows that, Vietnam imported about 15,000 CBU cars in March, with a value of 287 million USD.

The strong recovery in CBU car import in March was due to the car import in February falling sharply, when businesses stopped all import-export activities during the seven-day Tet (Lunar New Year) holiday. Thus, CBU car import turnover in March had a strong recovery despite the market situation not showing clear positive signals.

Positive signals from the economic recovery are bringing back higher expectations of domestic car demand. The CBU car import is expected to continuously recover in the second quarter of 2024.

GSO also reported that, the total import of CBU cars in the first three months of 2024 was estimated at over 31,400 units worth 632 million USD, down 25% in volume and 31.7% in value year on year./.

VNA