Business Honda Vietnam’s automobile, motorbike sales drop in October Honda Vietnam has revealed that its retail sales of motorcycles and automobiles in October dropped by 7.5% and 15.9% respectively compared to previous month due to market difficulties.

Business Hanoi ranks third in FDI attraction in ten months Hanoi attracted over 2.6 billion USD in foreign direct investment (FDI) in the first ten months of this year, which made it the third largest destination of FDI in the country during the period, Deputy Director of the city’s Department of Planning and Investment Nguyen Ngoc Tu said on November 14.

Business Petrovietnam’s revenue hits record in October despite falling petrol prices The Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (Petrovietnam) posted the highest revenue in October since the beginning of this year, reported its General Director Le Manh Hung at a recent monthly meeting.

Business Vietnam, France prioritise cooperation in climate change response Vietnam and France will give priority to the collaboration in climate change response and the maintenance of biodiversity towards sustainable development, heard a recent working session between Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien and newly-accredited Ambassador to Vietnam Oliver Brochet.