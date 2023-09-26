Cargill inaugurates 28 million USD premix factory in Dong Nai
The US-based global food conglomerate Cargill has freshly opened its 28 million USD premix plant in the southern province of Dong Nai.
At the opening ceremony of Cargill's Provimi plant in Dong Nai. (Photo: VNA)
Located at the Giang Dien industrial park in Trang Bom district, the Provimi Premix factory spans 30,000 square metres and is capable of annually producing 40,000 tonnes of premixes - mixtures of vitamins, minerals, trace elements and other feed additives that are incorporated in the compound feed.
With an automation rate exceeding 95%, the facility, currently the most advanced of its kind in Asia, was built to expand and completely replace the old Provimi factory in Bien Hoa City.
At the inauguration ceremony on September 25, Acting Chairman of the Dong Nai People’s Committee Vo Tan Duc acknowledged Cargill’s efforts and determination in implementing the project and its corporate social responsibility particularly in food security, nutrition, sustainable development, and charity.
The Provimi Vietnam plant (Photo: VNA)Scott Ainslie, the general manager of Cargill's Animal Nutrition in South Asia and Southeast Asia, underscored that Vietnam has always been a key market for the corporation globally. The expansion of production investment in Dong Nai aligns with Cargill's long-term strategic vision for Vietnam in line with the projected growth of the country’s agriculture sector.
Ainslie commended both the local business climate with abundant and high-quality labour force and the Vietnamese Government's efforts in attracting and retaining foreign investors.
Melissa Bishop, Deputy Chief of Mission for the US Mission in Vietnam, noted that the countries’ agricultural trade reached 9.8 billion USD last year, with Vietnam currently being the 9th largest importer of US farm produce and the US the largest importer of Vietnamese agricultural products.
Cargill has so far invested over 160 million USD in Vietnam to build 11 animal nutrition production plants, one grain and oilseed supply warehouse, and two technology application centres for shrimp and fish. It now employs nearly 1,500 people in the market.
Since 1997, through training seminars, Cargill has educated over 1.7 million farmers on animal health care, nutrition, and farm management skills./.