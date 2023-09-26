Business NA Chairman receives leaders of Bulgarian associations, companies Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Vuong Dinh Hue received representatives of the Bulgarian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCI), the Bulgarian Industrial Association (BIA), Geotechmin OOD, and Biovet JSC in Sofia on September 25, part of his official visit to the European country.

Business SK Group to build biodegradable material factory in Vietnam SKC Co. of the Republic of Korea (RoK) is planning to build a factory in Vietnam to produce materials for biodegradable plastics, as it pushes to expand the eco-friendly materials business.

Business Ha Nam's industrial parks attract 15 more FDI projects Industrial parks in the northern province of Ha Nam have attracted 24 new projects so far this year, including 15 foreign direct investment (FDI) projects worth 176 million USD, according to Head of the Ha Nam Industrial Parks Management Board Tran Van Kien.