Health PM asks Binh Duong to quickly conduct COVID-19 testing for residents Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on August 27 asked the southern province of Binh Duong, which has been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, to quickly conduct testing for all local residents to early detect infection cases.

Health Vietnam records 11,575 new COVID-19 cases on August 26 Vietnam recorded 11,575 new COVID-19 cases, including 11,569 domestic and six imported, in the past 24 hours to 6pm on August 26, the Ministry of Health announced.

Health PM inspects pandemic prevention and control in HCM City Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, who is also Head of the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control, inspected pandemic prevention and control work in several areas in Ho Chi Minh City on August 26.