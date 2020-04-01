Cases of COVID-19 total 212 as of April 1 morning
Peope wait to have quick testing at the COVID-19 quick testing station located at the Dong Da Secondary School in Hanoi on March 31 (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – The number of COVID-19 cases has amounted to 212 after five more patients were confirmed as of 6am on April 1, according to the National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology.
Case 208, a 38-year-old woman, is an employee of the Truong Sinh Co. Ltd, which provides services for the Hanoi-based Bach Mai Hospital.
Case 209 is a 55-year-old woman living in Duc Giang ward of Hanoi’s Long Bien district. She is a cook at the Petrolimex Hanoi. From March 18 to 24, she had close contact with Case 163 at the kitchen of this company.
Case 210, a 26-year-old woman, returned from Thailand on March 20. Earlier, she had close contact with Case 146.
Case 211, 23 years old, is a female student returning from the US. She departed the US on March 19 and transited Abu Dhabi (the United Arab Emirates) and Bangkok (Thailand) before arriving in Hanoi on March 20.
Another patient, Case 212, is a 35-year-old woman returning from Russia on March 27.
The 210th, 211th and 212th patients have been in quarantine since their arrival in Vietnam./.