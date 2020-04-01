Health 10-year-old boy confirmed as latest COVID-19 patient Vietnam had confirmed 204 COVID-19 cases as of 6:00 on March 31, with the latest patient a 10-year-old boy living in Ho Chi Minh City’s District 2, according to the Ministry of Health.

Health 30 more COVID-19 patients in Vietnam successfully treated Three COVID-19 patients in Ho Chi Minh City have fully recovered, said the hospital specialising in the acute respiratory disease in the city’s Cu Chi district on March 30.

