Business Vietnam ready to monitor lychee exports to Japan Japan has authorised Vietnamese quarantine officers to replace their Japanese counterparts and directly supervise batches of lychee exports, which must be sterilised prior to being exported to the country, Hoang Trung, Director of the Plant Protection Department at the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, has said.

Business Thanh Ha lychees now available on Lazada Thanh Ha lychees from the northern province of Hai Duong are now officially on sale on one of Vietnam’s leading online marketplaces, Lazada, according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade’s Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency (Vietrade).

Business MoIT helping farmers distribute produce amid pandemic Departments of Industry and Trade around the country have been directed to join hands with their local agriculture sector to promote the distribution of products both in domestic and foreign markets amid the fourth wave of COVID-19 in Vietnam.

Business Inflationary pressure still present: GSO official The average consumer price index (CPI) in the first four months of this year inched up 0.89 percent from the same period last year, the lowest rise for the first four months of a year since 2016 and clearing the way for the country to achieve its goal of keeping inflation at below 4 percent for the year as a whole, according to an official from the General Statistics Office (GSO).