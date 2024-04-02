Politics Vietnam to promote tourism through national diplomatic activities Vietnam is leveraging its diplomatic activities to enhance its tourism image, which has garnered positive evaluations from experts in recent times.

Travel Southern tourism enjoys sustained stable growth Southern localities’ tourism sector has recorded impressive results, indicating sustained growth in the first quarter of 2024 thanks to efforts to diversify products and take several solutions to address challenges and difficulties facing the industry.

Travel New destinations added to Hanoi tourism map While Hanoi is known for its sheer hustle and bustle, the capital city is also home to several beautiful and peaceful rural villages in southern neighbourhoods.

Travel Infographic Hoi An emerges as most affordable long-haul destination In a recent study conducted by the British financial company Post Office, the enchanting ancient town of Hoi An in the central province of Quang Nam has been recognised as the world’s most budget-friendly long-haul destination for British travellers.