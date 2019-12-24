Society Vietnamese, Laos armies join hands in public health care Officers, doctors and nurses of the Vietnamese and Lao people’s armies on December 23 began a free health checkup programme for people in Muong Khoa district of Laos’ Phongsaly province.

Society Drug crimes becoming more serious, say police Drug-related crimes have become more and more complicated and unpredictable this year, according to the Investigation Police Department on Drug-related Crimes.

Society Hoi An gears up for tours to Tra Que vegetable village Hoi An city, central Quang Nam province, is to officially launch tours to Tra Que vegetable village in Cam Ha commune on January 1, 2020, with a wide range of activities set to be on offer for visitors, reported The Voice of Vietnam (VOV).

Society Tan Son Nhat airport to add flights during Tet holiday Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City will add flights, check-in counters and enhance airport security during the upcoming Tet holiday (Lunar New Year), which falls on January 25.