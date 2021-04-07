Cat Linh-Ha Dong urban railway line is expected to be put into commercial operation on the Reunification Day (April 30) (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - Hanoi’s Cat Linh-Ha Dong urban railway line, invested in by the Ministry of Transport, is expected to be put into commercial operation on the Reunification Day (April 30), a leader from the ministry has said.



Difficulties in the project have been basically dealt with while safety certification has been completed.



The ministry and relevant units previously checked and handed over the project to Hanoi authorities.



A 20-day trial began on December 12, 2020 for inspection purposes.



Vietnam Register granted registration certificates for 13 trains and related works in September last year.



During the first 15 days of operation, passengers can travel free of charge. Tickets will then cost 15,000 VND per trip.



The 13.5-km railway line, running from Cat Linh in Ba Dinh district to the suburban district of Ha Dong, cost approximately 868 million USD, two-thirds of which were loans from China.



It has a main elevated line of more than 13km, 12 stations, and 13 trains. Each train, whose designed speed is 80 km/h, has four carriages capable of carrying over 900 passengers./.