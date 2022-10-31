At the signing ceremony (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd. (CATL) and Vietnamese automaker VinFast on October 31 signed a Memorandum of Understanding on global strategic cooperation to expand collaboration in developing electric vehicles.



The MOU signing ceremony was witnessed by Robin Zeng, Founder and Chairman of CATL, and Pham Nhat Vuong, Chairman of Vingroup and VinFast



Under the agreement, CATL and VinFast will explore various forms of cooperation on CIIC skateboard chassis on top of the current cooperation on battery supply with CTP (cell-to-pack) technology between the two companies, which will provide VinFast rapid access to the global market.



CATL and VinFast will cooperate to jointly develop new technology, in which the battery and many important components are integrated into the vehicle's chassis, helping to reduce weight, increase the vehicle's travel distance and reduce cost. It is expected that VinFast will be the pioneer car manufacturer to bring this technology to the global market with a strategic cooperation with CATL.



According to Le Thi Thu Thuy, Vingroup Vice Chairwoman and VinFast Global CEO, becoming a strategic partner of CATL is a very important event.



“Collaboration with CATL - a global leader of new energy innovative technologies - is the next development milestone of VinFast in applying advanced technology to enhance driving range and experience while offering competitive pricing for future models," she said.



The cooperation will enable both companies to promote innovation of battery technologies and global e-mobility, contributing to global drive for energy transition and carbon neutrality goals, Thuy said./.