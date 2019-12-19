Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam had a total population of over 96.2 million people as of April 1, 2019, with males accounting for 49.8 percent and females 50.2 percent, according to the population and housing census 2019 that was announced at a conference in Hanoi on December 19.



Up to 88 percent of the population are in the main working age from 25-59.



Speaking at the event, Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung said Vietnam is in the period of golden population structure but workforce quality remains limited with only 23.1 percent having qualifications and nearly 11.1 percent being highly skilled.



In order to avoid middle income trap, he suggested enhancing vocational training, renewing tertiary education in a way that could meet recruiters’ expectation.



According to the General Statistics Office, skilled workforce made up 31.8 percent in the Red River Delta, 27.5 percent in the southeast, 22.7 percent in the north central and central coastal regions, and 13.6 percent in the Mekong Delta.



Unemployment rate in the rural areas and urban areas stands at 1.64 percent and 2.93 percent, respectively. Most of jobless persons age 15-54, accounting for 91.7 percent.



Under the Politburo’s Resolution No.23/NQ-TW dated March 22, 2018 on orientations to building national industrial development strategy till 2030 with a vision to 2045, the number of workforce in industry, construction and services will increase to 70 percent as targeted.



Meanwhile, those working in industry, forestry and fisheries dropped from 53.9 percent in 2009 to 46.3 percent in 2014 and 35.3 percent in 2019.



The census also showed that Vietnam was the third most populous nation in Southeast Asia, behind Indonesia and the Philippines, and the 15th globally. Its population density also ranked third in the region with 290 people per sq.km, behind the Philippines and Singapore.



The Red River Delta and the southeast had the highest population density while the midland, northern mountainous and Central Highlands regions recorded the lowest.



Minister Dung said Vietnam will end the period of golden population structure by the mid-2040, thus prompting the government and ministries to issue policies to adapt with population aging and take advantage of the “golden” workforce for economic development./.

VNA