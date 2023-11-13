Business Hardware & Hand Tools Expo to take place in HCM City next month Vietnam Hardware & Hand Tools Expo 2023 (VHHE) is gearing up to bring together over 350 businesses from 15 countries and territories, showcasing an impressive array of over 1,000 hardware and supplementary products.

Business Vietnam, China seek ways to expand economic corridor cooperation More than 250 Vietnamese and Chinese delegates gathered at a conference in Hanoi on November 13 to compare notes on how to expand forms of connectivity and cooperation between cities and provinces along the economic corridor to boost economic development in the new situation.

Business Ministry proposes continued tax and fee cuts to promote economic growth The Ministry of Finance (MoF) has continued to submit to competent authorities and promulgate according to its authority policies on exemption, reduction and extension of taxes, fees and charges in the spirit of accompanying businesses and people to overcome difficulties to recover and develop the economy.

Business Petrol prices down in latest adjustment Retail prices of petrol were revised down on November 13 in the latest adjustment by the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Ministry of Finance.