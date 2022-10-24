Business VinFast gets 135 million USD from ADB-mobilised green funding VinFast, the first Vietnamese electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer, said on October 24 that it has received a 135 million USD climate financing package from the Asian Development Bank (ADB) to manufacture Vietnam's first fully-electric public transport bus fleet and national EV charging network.

Business Thi Vai LNG project reaches 97% completion The one-million-tonne Thi Vai LNG storage project invested by Petrovietnam Gas Joint Stock Corporation (PV GAS) has reached 97.08% of the progress, with a total safe time of more than 2.73 million hours and no occupational accidents during project implementation.

Business Dong Nai enterprises seek new markets amid uncertain global economy Although the world economy has not fully recovered from the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, export turnover of southern Dong Nai province hit 19.3 billion USD in the first nine months of this year, surging 20.17% over the same period last year, according to data of the General Statistics Office (GSO).

Business Ministry seeks to extend allowing Vietnamese people to gamble at Phu Quoc casino As a three-year pilot programme allowing Vietnamese people to gamble at a casino on Phu Quoc Island in the southern province of Kien Giang is set to finish by the end of this year, the Ministry of Finance has asked for a two-year extension due to the COVID-19 pandemic badly affecting the casino business over the last two years.