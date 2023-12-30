Business Stock market development strategy approved Vietnam’s stock market is set to grow in a stable, safe, healthy, effective and sustainable fashion under a freshly-approved strategy.

Business Vietnam among countries with high economic growth rates: foreign media 2023 continues to be a tough year for the world economy as COVID-19 pandemic has still taken heavy tolls while a series of new challenges have emerged, including geopolitical conflicts, tight monetary policies in major economies and world economic slowdown.