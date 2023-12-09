The traditional cuisine contest was part of the 1st Culture, Sports and Tourism Festival of the Central Highlands’ Ethnic Groups in Kon Tum province.

The Central Highlands is one of six major economic regions in Vietnam and is home to a range of different ethnic minority groups. Each group boasts its own cultural nuance, imbued with the colours of the Central Highlands.

The dishes of each ethnic group are often associated with daily life and boast many unique flavours and colours.

The contest is expected to contribute to promoting the cultural values of the ethnic communities in the Central Highlands.

With nearly 600 ethnic artisans, actors, and athletes from the five Central Highlands’ provinces, the first Culture, Sports and Tourism Festival of Central Highlands Ethnic Groups in Kon Tum province provided visitors with interesting and unique experiences, painting a portrait of the daily lives of each group and contributing to further tightening ethnic communities./.

VNA