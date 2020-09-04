Environment Ca Mau declares landslide emergency at western sea dykes The People’s Committee of the southernmost province of Ca Mau has announced an emergency situation as landslide has occurred at many sections of the sea dykes along the western coast in the locality.

Environment Vietnam, Japan beef up environmental cooperation Climate change mitigation and adaptation, marine waste management, environmentally sustainable cities, and air and water pollution are among cooperation areas targeted by Vietnam and Japan in the time ahead.

Environment Specialised zones in Phu Quoc Marine Protected Area adjusted The Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang has adjusted zoning at the marine protected area of Phu Quoc National Park on Phu Quoc Island.