Society Vietnamese in RoK receive medical supplies to fight COVID-19 The Vietnamese Buddhist Cultural Centre and the Vietnamese Buddhist Association in the Republic of Korea (RoK) have presented medical supplies to the Vietnamese community in the country to help them tackle COVID-19.

Society Zero-dong supermarket opened to help COVID-19-affected workers A zero-dong supermarket was opened on June 20 to support 1,500 workers of the Thang Long Industrial Zone in Hanoi who have been financially affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Society VNA Publishing House launches book on female spies The Vietnam News Agency (VNA) Publishing House has published a book featuring the secrets of world-famous female intelligence agents to mark the 95th anniversary of Vietnam Revolutionary Press Day (June 21).

Society Infographic National Press Awards 2019 Among the 140 entries for the final phase of the National Press Award ceremony 2019, the jury council selected 103 outstanding works, of which nine were top prizes.