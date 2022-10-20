Politics Legislators look into draft amended anti-money laundering law Legislators scrutinised a proposal and a report on the draft Law on Money Laundering Prevention and Control (amended) as part of the 4th session of the 15th National Assembly (NA) in Hanoi on October 20.

Politics UN Resident Coordinator: contribute towards an increasingly resilient Vietnam United Nations Resident Coordinator in Vietnam Pauline Tamesis has granted an inclusive interview to Vietnam News Agency on the upcoming Vietnam visit by UN Secretary-General António Guterres as well as the Vietnam-UN partnership.

Politics ASEAN, China wish to early adopt Code of Conduct in East Sea: spokesperson The joint working group of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and China held their 37th meeting on the implementation of the Declaration of Conduct of Parties in the East Sea (DOC) in Cambodia on October 1-3, according to Foreign Ministry spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang.

Politics UN Secretary General’s Vietnam visit expected to intensify cooperation The visit to Vietnam by United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres from October 21 – 22 is expected to contribute to expanding and improving the efficiency of cooperation between the two sides.