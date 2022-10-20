Central inspection commission metes out punishment on Party organisations, members
The Inspection Commission of the Party Central Committee held its 21st session on October 18-19, meting out disciplinary measures on some Party organisations and Party members that have violated the Party’s regulations and the State’s law.
At the meeting of the Inspection Commission of the Party Central Committee (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The Inspection Commission of the Party Central Committee held its 21st session on October 18-19, meting out disciplinary measures on some Party organisations and Party members that have violated the Party’s regulations and the State’s law.
The commission gave a reprimand to the Party civil affairs boards at the People’s Committee of Da Nang city in the 2016-2021 and 2021-2026 tenures for their violations when leading the city’s COVID-19 prevention and fight.
The boards have breached working regulations, showed a lack of responsibility and relaxed leadership, enabling the People’s Committee of Da Nang city and some organisations and individuals to violate the Party’s regulations and the State’s law in purchasing, managing and using medical supplies and equipment, and resulting in the case at the municipal Centre for Disease Control (CDC).
A number of Da Nang officials were also reprimanded, including Le Trung Chinh, Vice Secretary of the municipal Party Committee, Secretary of the Party civil affairs boards at the People’s Committee of Da Nang and Chairman of the People’s Committee of Da Nang; Huynh Duc Tho, former Vice Secretary of the municipal Party Committee, former Secretary of the Party civil affairs boards at the People’s Committee of Da Nang and former Chairman of the People’s Committee of Da Nang; Ho Ky Minh, member of the Standing Board of the municipal Party Committee, Vice Secretary of the Party civil affairs boards at the People’s Committee of Da Nang and Standing Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of Da Nang; Tran Van Mien, former member of the municipal Party Committee, former member of the Party civil affairs boards at the People’s Committee of Da Nang and former Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of Da Nang; and Nguyen Van Phung, member of the municipal Party Committee, Secretary of the Party Committee and Director of the municipal Department of Finance. Meanwhile, Vice Chairwoman of the municipal People’s Committee and former Director of the municipal Health Department Ngo Thi Kim Yen was given a warning, and Director of the municipal CDC Ton That Thanh was expelled from the Party.
Regarding the violations at the Standing Board of the Party Committee at the Vietnam Academy of Social Sciences (VASC), the Inspection Commission decided to expel from the Party Phung Ngoc Tan, former Secretary of the Party cell and former acting director of VASC’s organization and personnel department.
A warning was given to Nguyen Quang Thuan, Vice Chairman of the Central Theoretical Council, former Secretary of the Party Committee and former President of the VASC. Some other former officials at the VASC were reprimanded.
The Inspection Commission also issued a reprimand to Nguyen Huu Do, member of the Party civil affairs board at the Ministry of Education and Training (MoET), and Deputy Minister of Education and Training, along with warnings to a number of officials and former officials at the ministry, for their violations during the 2016-2021 tenure.
The commission asked the Politburo to consider disciplinary measures against the Party civil affairs board in the 2016-2021 tenure at the MoET, and Phung Xuan Nha, deputy head of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Popularisation and Education, former member of the Party Central Committee, former secretary of the Party civil affairs board in the 2016-2021 tenure at the MoET and former Minister of Education and Training.
The commission asked the Party Central Committee to punish several officials of Hoa Binh province for their violations./.