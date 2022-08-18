Health Hanoi hosts int’l dental exhibition and congress The Vietnam International Dental Exhibition and Congress 2022 - VIDEC 2022 themed “Dentistry in the New Era” kicked off in Hanoi on August 17, bringing together 200 domestic and international delegates.

Health Vietnam detects highly-infectious BA.2.74 Omicron sub-variant Vietnam has detected a number of new, highly-contagious Omicron sub-variants, including BA.2.74, said the General Department of Preventive Medicine on August 17.