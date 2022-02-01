Culture - Sports Lunar New Year visit to pagodas - long-lived tradition Visiting pagodas during the Lunar New Year festival is not merely an activity associated with Buddhism but it has become an age-old cultural tradition, and an indispensable part in Vietnamese people’s spiritual life

Culture - Sports “Xong Dat” remains cherished Lunar New Year tradition According to traditional belief, what starts well will end well, so the first guest to enter the house after midnight on the Lunar New Year’s Eve is believed to have a bearing on the family’s fortune throughout the year.

Culture - Sports Vitality of traditional outfit Ao Tac, a typical outfit under the Nguyen Dynasty, has a history of about 300 years. Recently, a movement of reviving traditional costumes has been developing strongly with the reappearance of Ao Tac in many daily-life activities.

Culture - Sports Vietnamese coffee in the eyes of foreigners Among the many food and drinks visitors simply must try when in Vietnam, coffee ranks at the very top of the list. Roasted and ground coffee, especially of the Robusta variety, has found favour among customers from all over the world, even those who are quite demanding.