Minister of Public Security General To Lam addresses the event (Photo: VNA) Hanoi (VNA) – The



Speaking at the event, Lao Ambassador to Vietnam Sengphet Houngboungnuang highlighted the important contributions of Vietnamese public security experts in building a strong public security force of Laos during the period.



He affirmed the successful cooperation between the Vietnamese and Lao public security ministries has helped ensure political stability and social safety and order, creating favourable conditions for socio-economic and cultural development in both nations.



Minister of Public Security General To Lam took the occasion to thank the Lao Government, State, and people for their support for and collaboration with Vietnamese experts in completing their missions for the sake of the two countries' people. The Ministry of Public Security on March 22 held a ceremony to mark its six decades of sending experts to Laos (March 22, 1961 - 2021) to help the nation in ensuring political security and social order and safety.Speaking at the event, Lao Ambassador to Vietnam Sengphet Houngboungnuang highlighted the important contributions of Vietnamese public security experts in building a strong public security force of Laos during the period.He affirmed the successful cooperation between the Vietnamese and Lao public security ministries has helped ensure political stability and social safety and order, creating favourable conditions for socio-economic and cultural development in both nations.Minister of Public Security General To Lam took the occasion to thank the Lao Government, State, and people for their support for and collaboration with Vietnamese experts in completing their missions for the sake of the two countries' people.



He also thanked the generations of experts for excellently fulfilling their assigned tasks and hoped they would continue making contributions to the two nations’ revolutionary causes.



Lam noted that the effective and comprehensive cooperation between the two ministries will be further expanded across all areas in the future, particularly in building forces and providing equipment and tools serving the work of ensuring national security and social order and safety of each country./.

VNA