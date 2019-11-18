Ceremony marks 65 years of Vietnam-Mongolia diplomatic ties
A ceremony was held in Hanoi on November 18 to mark the 65th founding anniversary of the diplomatic relationship between Vietnam and Mongolia.
Addressing the event, Chairman of the Vietnam-Mongolia Friendship Association Ho Xuan Hung said the two countries officially set up diplomatic ties on November 17, 1954, heralding a new period in the bilateral friendship and cooperation.
With the common wish to help maintain peace and nurture amity and collaboration among nations, the Vietnamese and Mongolian peoples have made tireless efforts to intensify relations in all spheres with mutual understanding and trust, he noted.
Hung congratulated Mongolia on its achievements, voicing his belief that on the basis of the time-tested friendship, their leaders’ attention and each country’s strengths, the Vietnam-Mongolia friendship and cooperation will keep flourishing, thus meeting the two peoples’ aspirations.
Expressing his delight at the growing bilateral links, Mongolian Ambassador to Vietnam Bilegdorj Dash said since the establishment of their diplomatic ties, the two countries have been developing bilateral relations in such fields as politics, economy, education and culture. In particular, in the most trying times, the two peoples supported each other both spiritually and materially.
Political connections have enjoyed multiple strides with high-level mutual visits maintained. Besides, trade and economic partnerships have also been growing stably, he said, noting that bilateral trade reached 60 million USD in 2018, rising 2.5-fold from the five years earlier. As many as 164 Vietnamese businesses have invested 33 million USD in Mongolia so far.
Cultural exchanges have also been held regularly to help enhance mutual understanding, according to him.
The diplomat stressed Vietnam is the main partner of his country in Southeast Asia, describing it as a bridge linking Mongolia with ASEAN. He affirmed that the countries’ relations will continue developing in the future, especially in culture and tourism./.
