Ceremony marks RoK’s National Liberation Day, 30 years of Vietnam - RoK diplomatic ties
Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh (R) and RoK Ambassador Oh Young-ju cut a cake in celebration of the RoK's National Liberation Day and 30 years of the two countries’ diplomatic ties at the ceremony on December 1. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The Embassy of the Republic of Korea (RoK) in Vietnam held a ceremony on December 1 to celebrate the RoK’s 77th National Liberation Day (August 15) and the 30th anniversary of the two countries’ diplomatic ties (December 22).
Addressing the event, Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh said he is impressed with the RoK’s socio-economic achievements over the past years.
He said 30 years are not a long period but thanks to the resolve and efforts by generations of the two countries’ leaders and people, on the basis of cultural similarities, geographical proximity, economic complementarities, and common strategic interests, Vietnam and the RoK have become leading partners of each other.
Looking towards the future, there remains huge potential for bilateral relations to develop intensively and extensively given the demand for post-pandemic economic recovery and global trends like digital transformation and green growth, he opined.
Vietnam has devised its development strategy with big socio-economic targets for 2030, with a vision to 2045, while the RoK also looks to become a leading country, which shows that there is much room for both sides to enhance cooperation during the realisation of their development targets, Minh added.
The Deputy PM called on the two countries to continue with efforts to strengthen ties in all fields, both bilaterally and multilaterally, so that their relations will develop more strongly and reach a new height.
During the up-coming State-level visit of President Nguyen Xuan Phuc to the RoK, the two countries' leaders will discuss and define a new framework for their relations along with goals and development directions of bilateral ties in the next stage, he said.
He voiced his belief that the year 2022 not only marks the 30th anniversary of the diplomatic ties but also forms an important milestone opening up a new development stage in bilateral connections. With the solid foundation of their relations, Vietnam and the RoK will together move forwards, remain important and trustworthy partners, and jointly achieve even greater attainments in their ties for the sake of the two peoples.
For her part, RoK Ambassador Oh Young-ju said Vietnam is a leading partner of her country in the enhancement of solidarity with ASEAN and the building of a free, peaceful, and prosperous Indo-Pacific region.
The two countries are preparing for the next 30 years of cooperation, she said, suggesting that basing on the existing partnership in manufacturing, they should expand their links to digital transformation, the realisation of the carbon neutrality target, and economic security.
They should also bolster diplomatic and defence cooperation since regional and international peace is a prerequisite for stability and prosperity. Collaboration should also be enhanced in the settlement of disputes and international issues such as climate change, the diplomat said.
She added Korean expatriates also play an important role in bilateral ties, and it’s time for the two sides to work together so that the Korean community in Vietnam can make greater contributions to the Southeast Asian nation./.