Politics Top leaders congratulate Laos on National Day On the occasion of Laos’ 47th National Day (December 2), Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, President Nguyen Xuan Phuc, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue on December 1 sent congratulatory letters to Laos’ Party General Secretary and President Thongloun Sisoulith, Prime Minister Phankham Viphavanh, and NA Chairman Saysomphone Phomvihane.

Politics Disciplinary measures against a number of leading officials, Party organisations The Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission held its 23rd session in Hanoi on November 29-30, during which it proposed disciplinary actions be taken against some leading officials and party organisations.

Politics President hosts representatives from organisations of Koreans in Vietnam President Nguyen Xuan Phuc met with representatives from organisations of Republic of Korea citizens living and working in Vietnam on December 1, ahead of his State-level visit to the RoK at the invitation of his counterpart Yoon Suk-yeol.

Politics CPV delegation visits Singapore to enhance cooperation A high-ranking delegation of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) led by Truong Thi Mai, Politburo member and Chairwoman of the CPV Central Committee’s Organisation Commission, is paying a working visit to Singapore from November 27 to December 2.