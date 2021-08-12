Certain requirements for people going to airports
The holder of an overseas flight ticket must meet specific requirements to go through checkpoints to an international airport, according to a document signed by Deputy Minister of Transport Le Anh Tuan on August 11 detailing instructions on procedures for those who want to go to international airports to go abroad.
Under the document sent to the municipal and provincial People's Committees, they must obtain necessary papers, including passport (attached with a valid visa), air tickets (paper or electronic), a medical certificate of negative PCR test result in line with the Ministry of Health’s regulations.
Drivers who take passengers to the international airport to go abroad and return to the place of departure also have to meet certain requirements
In addition, the Ministry of Transport required the drivers to carry only one person and avoid car sharing unless many people in the same family live in the same house and having air tickets abroad on the same flight./.