Under the document sent to the municipal and provincial People's Committees, they must obtain necessary papers, including passport (attached with a valid visa), air tickets (paper or electronic), a medical certificate of negative PCR test result in line with the Ministry of Health’s regulations.

Drivers who take passengers to the international airport to go abroad and return to the place of departure also have to meet certain requirements

In addition, the Ministry of Transport required the drivers to carry only one person and avoid car sharing unless many people in the same family live in the same house and having air tickets abroad on the same flight./.

VNA