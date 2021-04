Politics Infographic Pham Minh Chinh elected as Prime Minister of Vietnam Pham Minh Chinh, Politburo member, head of the Party Central Committee's Organisation Commission and deputy to the 14th legislature, was elected as Prime Minister of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam at the 11th session of the 14th National Assembly on April 5 in Hanoi.

Politics Infographic Nguyen Xuan Phuc elected as State President of Vietnam Politburo member Nguyen Xuan Phuc was elected as President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam at the 11th session of the 14th National Assembly on April 5 in Hanoi.

Politics Infographic Vietnam officially assumes presidency of UNSC in April Vietnam serves as the President of the United Nations Security Council in April, the second time the country has assumed the post during its 2020-2021 tenure as a non-permanent member.

Politics Infographic Breakthoughs in public administrative reform Vietnam made numerous breakthoughs in public administrative reform during the period from the beginning of the 14th government tenure to November 2020.