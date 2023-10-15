Politics Vietnam takes active part in 54th session of Human Rights Council Vietnam has shown active participation in and made practical contributions to the 54th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (HRC), which wrapped up on October 13.

Politics Yen Bai enhances cooperation with France's Val de Marne province A delegation from the northern province of Yen Bai led by Secretary of the provincial Party Committee Do Duc Duy is on a working visit to France from October 12-15 to strengthen cooperation between the province of French localities, especially Val de Marne province.

Politics Vietnam hopes to deepen comprehensive partnership with Canada Vietnamese Ambassador to Canada Pham Vinh Quang presented his credentials to Canadian Governor General Mary Jeannie May Simon in Ottawa on October 13.

Politics Vietnam seeks maritime economic cooperation with Italy’s Puglia region Vietnamese Ambassador to Italy Duong Hai Hung met with the President of the Regional Council of Puglia, Cera Napoleone, and Mayors of Bari, Brindisi and Lecce cities, as part of the Vietnam-Italy Year 2023 programme in Puglia from October 11-12.