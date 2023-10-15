Chairman of Russian State Duma arrives in Hanoi, begins official visit
Chairman of the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation Vyacheslav Victorovich Volodin arrived in Hanoi on October 5 afternoon, starting an official visit to Vietnam at the invitation of Vietnamese National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue.
He was met at Noi Bai international airport by Vice Chairman of the NA Nguyen Khac Dinh, Chairman of the NA’s Committee for External Affairs Vu Hai Ha and Russian Ambassador to Vietnam Gennady Bezdetko.
The visit will contribute to further promoting legislative cooperation in particular, and consolidating political trust and strengthening the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries in general, Vice Chairman of the National Assembly (NA)'s Committee for External Affairs Nguyen Manh Tien said.
Chairman of the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation Vyacheslav Victorovich Volodin arrives in Hanoi on October 5 afternoon. (Photo: VNA)During this visit, the Russian State Duma Chairman and the Vietnamese NA Chairman will co-chair the second meeting of the inter-parliamentary cooperation committee of the two legislative bodies, which was postponed from 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic./.