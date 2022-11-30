Cham pottery products are mainly household utensils, worship objects, and handicrafts such as jars, pots, food trays, and vases.

Pottery making is considered a demonstration of Cham women’s creativity on the basis of their community’s knowledge.



Instead of using turntables, Cham women move themselves backward around blocks of clay to shape objects. The products are not laid with enamel but dried and baked outdoor in wood and rice straw fires at about 800 degrees Celsius for seven - eight hours.



Despite preservation efforts, the pottery making is still at risk of disintegration due to the urbanisation process’s impact on the access to raw materials, the slow adaptation to the market economy, and young people’s lack of interest in the craft.



The pottery making of Cham people is the 15th intangible cultural heritage of Vietnam to be named in UNESCO lists./.

