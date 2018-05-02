300 bicycles were presented to poor children in Hoa Lu district (Source: thesaigontimes.vn)

– The Department of Education and Training of the Red River Delta province of Ninh Binh and Ho Chi Minh City’s 2030 Business Club under the Saigon Times jointly held a charity caravan programme in Hoa Lu district on May 1 to raise funds for local students.The programme, the 13th of its kind, drew the participation of representatives from more than 80 enterprises and a large number of local students and parents.It was part of activities marking the 1050th founding anniversary of Dai Co Viet, the first centralized feudal state of Vietnam with its capital in Hoa Lu, Ninh Binh province.At the event, the 2030 Business Club presented 300 bicycles and 1,000 gift packages to poor students with good academic performances in Hoa Lu district.Phan Huong Giang, vice standing president of the club, said that the programme aims to support children in mountainous and remote areas, easing their difficulties and assisting them to pursue their dreams.Tong Quang Thin, Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee, thanked the 2030 Business Club for their charitable activities in the province, saying that the gifts will help the students to overcome difficulties in their lives.He also expressed his hope that the caravan programme will be expanded to other localities, thus giving a helping hand to poor students.-VNA