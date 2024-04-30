Nguyen Vu Bao Chau tops the FIDE World Cadet Rapid and Blitz Championship 2024 in Durres, Albania (Photo: tdtt.gov.vn)

Hanoi (VNS/VNA) — Winning all 11 matches, Nguyen Vu Bao Chau topped the FIDE World Cadet Rapid and Blitz Championship 2024 in Durres, Albania, which closed on April 29.

Chau set her domination having no worthy rival in the blitz event. In the last match against Yudina Agata who played under the jersey of the International Chess Federation (FIDE), she was with black pieces and moved second but it did not prevent her from taking the 11th win at the tournament.

Alisha Bissaliyeva of Kazakhstan came second with nine points, followed by Eliza-Ioana Badescu of Romania with seven.

It was Chau's second medal in Durres. Earlier, she took silver in the rapid event.

Vietnamese players also secure one silver by Nguyen Truong An Khang and one bronze by Nguyen Minh Chi.

Khang earned nine points after 11 matches in the Open U10, two less than champion Roman Shogdzhiev of FIDE. Alimzhan Zhauynbay of Kazakhstan placed third, having eight points.

Chi, meanwhile, finished second in the girls' U12, with seven points. Women FIDE Master Megan Althea Paragua of the US won the gold with nine points and Varvara Matskevich of Poland bagged bronze with seven points.

After five days of competitions, Vietnam secured one gold, two silvers and one bronze to place third in the medal tally. FIDE team were on top with three golds and one silver. The US came third with two golds and two bronzes.

After Albania, Vietnam will take part in the FIDE World School Rapid and Blitz Championships 2024 in Tashkent, the capital of Uzbekistan from August 1-8./.