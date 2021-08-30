“Chay Len 2” online art programme scheduled for September 1
The Department of Performing Arts (DPA) under Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism said that the online art programme "Chay Len 2" will take place at 8 pm on September 1.
The programme is hosted by the Department of Performing Arts and theaters under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism. Artists and performers from Vietnam Drama Theater, Vietnam Tuong Theater, Vietnam Circus Federation, Vietnam National Opera and Ballet Theater as well as singer Vicky Nhung will come together and deliver online performances.
It will be livestreamed on the Vietnam Performing Arts Youtube channel, the DPA's fanpage and the participating artists' facebook pages. Outstanding Artist Xuan Bac and Miss Vietnam 2015 Do My Linh are MCs of the programme.
In "Chay Len 2", artists will have the chance to perform unique art performances such as the dance excerpt "Mua Dom Dom" ( Firefly season) by the Vietnamese National Opera and Ballet and other performances by the Vietnam Tuong Theater and the Vietnam Circus Federation. A mini game is also planned for all viewers.
A representative of the DPA said that this is an activity in the series of online art exchange programmes under the theme "Sharing love, overcoming the pandemic" with the aim of cheering up the frontliners in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic as well as enriching the spiritual life of people during the social distancing period./.