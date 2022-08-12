Chief Justice of the Supreme People’s Court of Vietnam Nguyen Hoa Binh (L) and General Secretary of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith. (Photo: VNA)

Vientiane (VNA) – Chief Justice of the Supreme People’s Court of Vietnam Nguyen Hoa Binh paid courtesy calls on General Secretary of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith and President of the Lao National Assembly Xaysomphone Phomvihane in Vientiane on August 12.

Binh informed the Lao leaders about the results of the sixth court conference of Vietnamese, Lao and Cambodian border provinces, saying that it afforded a chance for participating judges to share information and experience in dealing with cross-border civil cases. He added that cooperation among courts of the three countries have been stronger at both the central and local levels.

According to the official, Vietnamese and Lao courts will continue working closely together in different areas in the future, mostly in the exchange of delegations and training for Lao judges and judicial officers in Vietnam.

Thongloun spoke highly of collaboration between the two countries’ courts at both the central and local levels. He also pledged to support their ties in the coming time.

Xaysomphone, for his part, suggested the two judicial sectors continue working closely together to promptly deal with arising negative issues, thus bringing practical benefits to people and winning public trust in the administrations, Parties, States and regimes.

In the morning of the same day, Binh attended a ceremony marking the 40th founding anniversary of the People’s Supreme Court of Laos.

Speaking at the event, Lao Vice President Bounthong Chithmany highly valued the Lao court system’s dedication to the cause of national construction and protection. He called special attention to tightening the Vietnam – Laos friendship, with ties between the two countries’ courts being an indispensable part.

Earlier, on August 11, Binh held talks with his Lao counterpart Viengthong Siphandone to set out future cooperation orientations.

On the occasion, the Vietnamese side presented several electronic equipment to the People’s Supreme Court of Laos./.