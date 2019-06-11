Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

– Experts from the Children Action Foundation and doctors of Hanoi-based Xanh Pon Hospital are providing check-ups and surgeries for children with congenital musculoskeletal disorders and burn scars.Accordingly, under-16-year-old children with spine and limb defects will undergo correction surgeries to be performed by Prof. Jean Luc Jouve from France’s La Timone University, and his colleagues, from July 29 to August 2.Between June 6 and July 7, Prof. Eric Bey from France’s Percy Military Hospital and Prof. Tran Thiet Son from St Paul Hospital will provide check-ups and surgeries for under-16-year-old children with burn scars.Launched in 2018, the programme on paediatric orthopaedics cooperation between the Vietnamese hospital and Children Action has benefited nearly 300 children.Each year, Children Action sends about three groups of experts from countries experienced in paediatric orthopaedics like France, Switzerland and Spain to Vietnam, to join hands with their local doctors to help more than 10,000 Vietnamese children escape from abnormalities.-VNA