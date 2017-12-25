Stocks on the national exchanges are expected to rise further in the last week of 2017, boosted by positive macro economic development and foreign traders.
Foreign diplomatic delegations, localities and partners want to cooperate with the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong in agriculture and tourism, heard a meeting held in the locality on December 24.
During the 10-year period (2007-2016), Vietnam has consistently been the largest shrimp supplier for Switzerland, accounting for over 50 percent of total Swiss shrimp imports.
Shares concluded the week in opposite directions on the two stock exchanges on December 22 as investor confidence weakened on an unstable market outlook.
Hanoi’s Department of Industry and Trade eyes a pickup of 7.7-8.1 percent in export revenue, 8.2 percent increase in Index of Industrial Production (IIP) and 11 percent surge in total retail sales.
The PetroVietnam Oil Corporation (PVOil) is completing preparations for its initial public offering (IPO) scheduled for January 25, 2018 in Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange (HOSE).
Domestic and foreign scientists joined business owners at a workshop in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue on December 21 to seek markets for scientific research products, especially biotechnological ones.
Maximum credit growth this year is forecast to be just 18-19 percent, meaning that the banking system will not use up the increased room of 21 percent.
The Central Highlands provinces, mostly Lam Dong, Dak Lak and Gia Lai, have attracted more and more investors, according to the Standing Board of the Steering Committee for the Central Highlands.
Toyota Vietnam is one of the first firms to ask the Ministry of Industry and Trade to issue business certificates in accordance with new government Decree No 116/2017/ND-CP.
Rice products will be certified under the “Vietnam Rice” national brand if they are produced in accordance with VietGAP or GlobalGAP standards.
Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Tran Vinh Tuyen on December 21 received Amit Midha, President of Asia-Pacific and Japan Commercial at Dell EMC.
Investors of bitcoin in particular and cryptocurrencies in general should be aware of the possible risks involved in addition to rapidly increasing profits, experts have warned.
Experts are sanguine about the health of the stock market in 2018 even as they acknowledge likely risks and imbalances.
Shares declined on the two national stock exchanges on December 21, dragged by bank stocks, as investor sentiment remained unstable on the market outlook.
Vietnam’s paint and printing ink industry is expected to enjoy a growth rate of 8 percent in volume and 10 percent in value compared to last year, according to the Vietnam Paint and Printing Ink Association.
The southern province of Dong Nai attracted over 1.3 billion USD in foreign direct investment (FDI) this year, 300 million USD higher than the set target.
The State Bank of Vietnam on December 22 revised up the daily reference exchange rate to 22,433 VND/USD, up 3 VND from the rate on the previous day.