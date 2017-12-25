Monday, December 25, 2017 - 12:48:20

The PetroVietnam Oil Corporation (PVOil) is completing preparations for its initial public offering (IPO) scheduled for January 25, 2018 in Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange (HOSE).

Domestic and foreign scientists joined business owners at a workshop in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue on December 21 to seek markets for scientific research products, especially biotechnological ones.

Toyota Vietnam is one of the first firms to ask the Ministry of Industry and Trade to issue business certificates in accordance with new government Decree No 116/2017/ND-CP.

Shares declined on the two national stock exchanges on December 21, dragged by bank stocks, as investor sentiment remained unstable on the market outlook.

Vietnam’s paint and printing ink industry is expected to enjoy a growth rate of 8 percent in volume and 10 percent in value compared to last year, according to the Vietnam Paint and Printing Ink Association.

