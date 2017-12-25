Stocks set to rise further in last week of 2017 Stocks on the national exchanges are expected to rise further in the last week of 2017, boosted by positive macro economic development and foreign traders.

Foreign partners want to cooperate in agriculture,tourism Foreign diplomatic delegations, localities and partners want to cooperate with the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong in agriculture and tourism, heard a meeting held in the locality on December 24.

Switzerland imports over 50 percent shrimp from Vietnam During the 10-year period (2007-2016), Vietnam has consistently been the largest shrimp supplier for Switzerland, accounting for over 50 percent of total Swiss shrimp imports.

Shares mixed, market cap hits 74.6 percent of GDP Shares concluded the week in opposite directions on the two stock exchanges on December 22 as investor confidence weakened on an unstable market outlook.

Hanoi’s industry sector targets 8-percent growth for 2018 Hanoi’s Department of Industry and Trade eyes a pickup of 7.7-8.1 percent in export revenue, 8.2 percent increase in Index of Industrial Production (IIP) and 11 percent surge in total retail sales.

PVOil prepares for IPO next year The PetroVietnam Oil Corporation (PVOil) is completing preparations for its initial public offering (IPO) scheduled for January 25, 2018 in Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange (HOSE).

Biotechnological products seek markets Domestic and foreign scientists joined business owners at a workshop in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue on December 21 to seek markets for scientific research products, especially biotechnological ones.

Maximum credit growth forecast at 18-19 percent in 2017 Maximum credit growth this year is forecast to be just 18-19 percent, meaning that the banking system will not use up the increased room of 21 percent.

Central Highlands attractive to more investors The Central Highlands provinces, mostly Lam Dong, Dak Lak and Gia Lai, have attracted more and more investors, according to the Standing Board of the Steering Committee for the Central Highlands.

Toyota wants licence to import cars Toyota Vietnam is one of the first firms to ask the Ministry of Industry and Trade to issue business certificates in accordance with new government Decree No 116/2017/ND-CP.

VietGap standards to merit national rice brand Rice products will be certified under the “Vietnam Rice” national brand if they are produced in accordance with VietGAP or GlobalGAP standards.

HCM City seeks stronger cooperation with Dell EMC Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Tran Vinh Tuyen on December 21 received Amit Midha, President of Asia-Pacific and Japan Commercial at Dell EMC.

Experts warn Vietnamese investors of bitcoin bubble Investors of bitcoin in particular and cryptocurrencies in general should be aware of the possible risks involved in addition to rapidly increasing profits, experts have warned.

Experts optimistic about 2018 stock market prospects Experts are sanguine about the health of the stock market in 2018 even as they acknowledge likely risks and imbalances.

Bank stocks drag down VN-Index Shares declined on the two national stock exchanges on December 21, dragged by bank stocks, as investor sentiment remained unstable on the market outlook.

Bright prospects for Vietnam's paint sector Vietnam’s paint and printing ink industry is expected to enjoy a growth rate of 8 percent in volume and 10 percent in value compared to last year, according to the Vietnam Paint and Printing Ink Association.

Dong Nai attracts 1.3 billion USD in FDI in 2017 The southern province of Dong Nai attracted over 1.3 billion USD in foreign direct investment (FDI) this year, 300 million USD higher than the set target.