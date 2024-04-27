Business Long An, Japan's Okayama city explore cooperation opportunities Leaders of Vietnam’s southern Long An province and Japan’s Okayama city engaged in a dialogue on April 26 to discuss cooperation between the two localities.

Business Investor confidence gains traction on improved business climate Better investment climate, with simplified administrative producers and special incentives, has helped improve investor confidence, thus catalysing investments from a wider pook of both domestic and international investors for socio-economic development.

Business Vietnam’s rice exports may exceed 2024 target With positive results recorded so far, Vietnam can exceed its target of 7.6 million tonnes in rice export volume set for 2024, Nguyen Ngoc Nam, Chairman of the Vietnam Food Association, said at a conference in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho on April 26.