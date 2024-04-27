One of the most famous landmarks in Hanoi is the Sword Lake. Originally called Luc Thuy Lake, it was renamed in the 15th century due to a legend involving King Le Loi and a golden turtle. From the Sword Lake, visitors can easily explore several renowned sites within walking distance. These include Ngoc Son Temple, the statue of King Ly Thai To, the headquarters of Hanoi Moi Newspaper, and the Hanoi Post Office.

The vicinity of the lake, also provides a walking zone, for both tourists and locals, offering a variety of traditional games, art performances for tourists to enjoy.

The Temple of Literature in Hanoi, holds great significance, as it is closely tied to the establishment of the city, more than a thousand years ago. Constructed in 1070, this temple was dedicated to honoring sages and scholars, serving as the country's first National University.

Visiting the temple, one cannot miss the presence of 82 stelae of doctors, which symbolise the thirst for knowledge among the Vietnamese people, throughout generations. It is a customary practice, for students in Vietnam to visit the temple, before their important exams, and offer prayers for academic success.

Just two kilometres away from the temple is the Imperial Citadel of Thang Long. Recognised as a World Heritage Site by UNESCO on August 1, 2010, the place is among the most attractive destinations of Hanoi. The south gate and Flag Tower in front of the palace, are among the check-in points for visitors.

Another must-visit attraction in Hanoi is the President Ho Chi Minh Relic Complex. At the heart of this complex lies the Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum, which opened in 1975. Alongside the mausoleum, other captivating places within the complex, include the Ho Chi Minh Museum and Uncle Ho’s Stilt House.

On holidays, people from all walks of life in Vietnam, visit the Mausoleum to pay tribute to the late President Ho Chi Minh. The daily flag salute ceremony, held at Ba Dinh Square, in front of the Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum, at 6 am and 9 pm, consistently draws a large audience.

VNA

By exploring Hanoi, visitors can catch a glimpse of its rich history, vibrant culture, and unique identity that have evolved over the course of the last millennium./.