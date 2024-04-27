Export value of six key industrial crops to reach 14-16 bln USD by 2030
Vietnam aims to post export turnover of 14-16 billion USD from six key industrial crops by 2030.
VNA
You should also see
InfographicVietnam tops Asia-Pacific in workplace wellness
Workplace well-being is on an "upward trajectory" throughout Asia-Pacific, with Vietnam leading the region (65.09), according to a recent study by Asia's largest mental health care company Intellect.
See more
InfographicFour commodities post Q1 export value of over 5 billion USD
The total export turnover of agricultural, forestry, and fisheries products in the first three months of 2024 is estimated to reach 13.53 billion USD, an increase of 21.8% compared to the same period of 2023.
InfographicCPI rises 3.77% in Q1
Vietnam’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) increased 3.77% year-on-year in the first quarter of 2024 due to rising prices for domestic rice and services such as electricity, water, education and healthcare.
InfographicAdded value of industrial sector up 6.18% in Q1
Vietnam’s industrial sector posted significant growth in the first quarter of 2024, of an estimated 6.18% compared to the first quarter of 2023. In particular, manufacturing and processing saw robust growth of 6.98%.
InfographicOver 36,200 new enterprises established in Q1
A total of 36,244 new enterprises were set up in the first quarter of this year with combined registered capital of 332.2 trillion VND (13.3 billion USD), up 6.9% in number and 7% in capital.
InfographicVietnam - China two-way trade
China has long been Vietnam’s largest trading partner, with two-way trade consistently exceeding 100 billion USD since 2018. Trade between the two neighbours reached 171.85 billion USD last year.