Business Infographic Four commodities post Q1 export value of over 5 billion USD The total export turnover of agricultural, forestry, and fisheries products in the first three months of 2024 is estimated to reach 13.53 billion USD, an increase of 21.8% compared to the same period of 2023.

Business Infographic CPI rises 3.77% in Q1 Vietnam’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) increased 3.77% year-on-year in the first quarter of 2024 due to rising prices for domestic rice and services such as electricity, water, education and healthcare.

Business Infographic Added value of industrial sector up 6.18% in Q1 Vietnam’s industrial sector posted significant growth in the first quarter of 2024, of an estimated 6.18% compared to the first quarter of 2023. In particular, manufacturing and processing saw robust growth of 6.98%.

Business Infographic Over 36,200 new enterprises established in Q1 A total of 36,244 new enterprises were set up in the first quarter of this year with combined registered capital of 332.2 trillion VND (13.3 billion USD), up 6.9% in number and 7% in capital.