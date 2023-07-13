Business H1 state budget revenue reaches 54% of yearly target: MoF The state budget revenue stood at 875.8 trillion VND (37 billion USD) in the first half of 2023, equivalent to 54% of this year’s target, reported the Ministry of Finance (MoF).

Business Lao Airlines to provide aircraft maintenance service for VietJet Air Lao Airlines, the national flag carrier of Laos, will provide aircraft maintenance service for the Vietjet Aviation Joint Stock Company under an agreement signed in Vientiane on July 12.

Business AMRO revises up Vietnam's growth forecast for 2024 Vietnam's growth forecast for 2024 has been raised to 7.6% from last April's projection of 7.1%, reflecting signs of an emerging turnaround.