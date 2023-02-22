China begins large purchase of Vietnamese tra fish
A Chinese trader has imported 500 containers of tra fish weighing 12,000 tonnes from Vietnam right after China’s lifting of its zero-COVID policy, showing a positive signal for the sector this year.
Processing tra fish (Photo: nongnghiep.vn)Hanoi (VNA) – A Chinese trader has imported 500 containers of tra fish weighing 12,000 tonnes from Vietnam right after China’s lifting of its zero-COVID policy, showing a positive signal for the sector this year.
At present, China is the second biggest importer of Vietnamese tra fish, after the US. Last year, Chinese traders bought nearly 300,000 tonnes of the fish from Vietnam, with a total value of more than 700 million USD.
Notably, the current price of fillets exported to this market is ranging from 3.5 to 3.6 USD per kg - the best export price of this product - in the context of the global economic downturn.
Vietnamese tra fish is now exported to 138 countries and territories around the world.
About 350 tra fish raising establishments in the Mekong Delta region with a total area of nearly 3,120 ha have been certificated to meet Vietnamese Good Agricultural Practices (VietGAP) standards.
According to the Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP), this year, tra fish exports are expected to surpass 2.4 billion USD – a record high set in 2022./.