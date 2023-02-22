Business Vietnamese agricultural products enjoy bustling export to China Vietnamese agricultural products have enjoyed bustling export to China since the country reopened its border on January 8.

Business Can Tho seeks to build new bridge to Dong Thap The Mekong Delta city of Can Tho has proposed building O Mon bridge over the Hau river to connect the city with Dong Thap province.

Business RoK delegation pays working trip to Ha Nam A delegation of the council of the Republic of Korea’s Gyeonggi province led by Jung Yoon-kyung, member of the council's Education, Women, Family and Life Committee, paid a working trip to the northern province of Ha Nam on February 21.

Business Over 200 booths to represent Vietnam at 20th CAEXPO Vietnam is set to be represented by over 200 booths at the coming 20th China-ASEAN Expo (CAEXPO), the biggest number of booths it will have at this annual event so far.