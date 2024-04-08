Videos Over 163,000 new stock trader accounts created during March More than 163,000 new stock trader accounts were created during March this year, an increase of over 50,000 accounts compared to January, marking March the month with the most accounts created in the last six months.

Videos OV students in France raise fund for island residents, soldiers at home The Union of Vietnam Students in France (UEVF) recently held a charity fair at the Vietnamese Cultural Centre in Paris to raise fund for residents and soldiers on Vietnam’s Hoang Sa (Paracel) and Truong Sa (Spratly).

Videos NA Chairman arrives in Beijing for official visit Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Vuong Dinh Hue and a high-ranking delegation of Vietnam arrived in Beijing on April 7 afternoon, beginning a six-day official visit to China.

Videos Collective efforts yield success in preventing IUU fishing In collaboration with authorities from 28 coastal localities across the country, relevant agencies and forces, including the Border Guards, have been actively engaged in promoting legal awareness and education among fishermen to combat illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing.