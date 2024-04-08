China ready to deepen substantive cooperation with Vietnam
Chairman of the National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue is paying an official visit to China. On April 8, Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress of China, Zhao Leji, hosted a welcome ceremony and held talks with the Vietnamese top legislator.
VNA
Related News
VNA
You should also see
NA Chairman meets with Chinese top leader in Beijing
National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue had a meeting with General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing on April 8 as part of his ongoing official visit to China.
See more
Over 163,000 new stock trader accounts created during March
More than 163,000 new stock trader accounts were created during March this year, an increase of over 50,000 accounts compared to January, marking March the month with the most accounts created in the last six months.
OV students in France raise fund for island residents, soldiers at home
The Union of Vietnam Students in France (UEVF) recently held a charity fair at the Vietnamese Cultural Centre in Paris to raise fund for residents and soldiers on Vietnam’s Hoang Sa (Paracel) and Truong Sa (Spratly).
NA Chairman arrives in Beijing for official visit
Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Vuong Dinh Hue and a high-ranking delegation of Vietnam arrived in Beijing on April 7 afternoon, beginning a six-day official visit to China.
Collective efforts yield success in preventing IUU fishing
In collaboration with authorities from 28 coastal localities across the country, relevant agencies and forces, including the Border Guards, have been actively engaged in promoting legal awareness and education among fishermen to combat illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing.
Forest coverage reaches over 14.8 million hectares in 2023
Last year, Vietnam reported more than 14.8 million hectares of forest area, of which over 10 million hectares were natural forests and 4.7 million hectares planted ones.