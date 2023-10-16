China-Vietnam, China-Laos int'l cold-chain freight trains begin operation
Two cold-chain freight trains carrying fruits and vegetables leave southwest China's Yunnan province for Laos and Vietnam respectively on October 16. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - Two cold-chain freight trains carrying fruits and vegetables left southwest China's Yunnan province for Laos and Vietnam respectively on October 16, marking the launch of international cold-chain train services on China-Laos, China-Vietnam routes.
The two maiden train trips, which began from Yanhe Station of Yuxi city, Yunnan, are expected to reach the Laos capital, Vientiane, and Vietnam's Lao Cai after about a day's trip, China’s Xinhua News Agency reported.
Currently, one trip is scheduled daily from Kunming of Yunnan to Vientiane for the China-Laos international cold-chain freight train service, while one trip a week service is scheduled between Kunming and Lao Cai.
The transport frequency of the services will be adjusted according to customer needs in the future, said the service operator, China Railway Kunming Bureau Group Co., Ltd./.