Business PV Power fulfils 69% of yearly revenue target Petrovietnam Power Corporation (PV Power) said it has completed 69% of this year's profit before tax goal, with thermal power output expected to increase sharply in the coming months.

Business Dong Nai plans to build four large logistic centres In the draft planning of Dong Nai province for the period 2021-20 30, with a vision to 2050, the consulting unit has proposed the construction of four large-scale logistics centres.

Business Canada promotes cooperation, investment in Thai Nguyen province The northern province of Thai Nguyen hopes to continue to receive Canada’s support for projects that enhance the capacity of officials in charge of poverty reduction and social affairs relating to gender equality and the rights of the people, Secretary of the provincial Party’s Committee Nguyen Thanh Hai said on October 16.

Business Vietnam Airlines moves to Siem Reap Angkor International Airport Vietnam Airlines has moved its operations to Siem Reap Angkor International Airport in Siem Reap, Cambodia, as Siem Reap Airport located in the same province was officially closed on October 16.